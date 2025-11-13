Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HALO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,721,994.47. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,352.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 110,227 shares of company stock worth $8,028,955 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

