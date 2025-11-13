Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 648.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 527,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $444.85 million, a PE ratio of -372.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.63 million. Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

