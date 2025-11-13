Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the first quarter worth about $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Performance

FLG opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

Flagstar Bank, National Association ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

