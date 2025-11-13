2,000 Shares in RH $RH Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RH by 33.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 220.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $534,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in RH by 181.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE RH opened at $160.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.52.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.RH’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

View Our Latest Report on RH

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.