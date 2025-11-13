Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. $DOUG

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,858 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Douglas Elliman worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 34.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 5.3% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 14.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $272.78 million for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.