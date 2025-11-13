Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,110 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 81.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.99.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

