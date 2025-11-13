Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Futu by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 15.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 38.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America raised Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $186.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.84. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $202.53. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

