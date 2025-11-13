SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 359 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 155.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 794,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 35.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $230.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day moving average is $186.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

