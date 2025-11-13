Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 64.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after buying an additional 1,410,747 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $196,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after acquiring an additional 962,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,033,000 after acquiring an additional 834,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Targa Resources by 33.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,463,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,812,000 after purchasing an additional 622,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.6%

Targa Resources stock opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.62. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.14 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

