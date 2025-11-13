National Pension Service Sells 365,172 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,172 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $78,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 71.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,999,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,434,000 after acquiring an additional 835,651 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $300.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.86. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.63.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

