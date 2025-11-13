National Pension Service Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. $MET

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,945 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of MetLife worth $76,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 85.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,270,000 after acquiring an additional 607,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MetLife Trading Up 3.1%

MetLife stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

