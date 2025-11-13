ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 191.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Corning by 66.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $89.05 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,008.75. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

