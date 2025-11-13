Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

FAST opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 11.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 544,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 21.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 967,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after buying an additional 172,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,965,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

