SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 4,203.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,633,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,778 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,411,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,017 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.