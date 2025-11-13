ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,650 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $197,377,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.85.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $36,260.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,532.20. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.22. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 128.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

