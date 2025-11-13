SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 669 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 41.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,545,000 after acquiring an additional 785,864 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after purchasing an additional 192,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $105.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.57 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $116.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $287,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 80,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,844.40. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $213,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 510,463 shares of company stock worth $53,393,847 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

