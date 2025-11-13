3,311 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF $BBEU Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

BATS:BBEU opened at $72.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

