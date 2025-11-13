Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $286,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,090,000 after buying an additional 401,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,559,000 after acquiring an additional 351,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 373,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

