Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.