Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $284.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $285.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.65.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

