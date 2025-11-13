National Pension Service Has $166.22 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389,648 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,209 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.25% of EOG Resources worth $166,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.72.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

