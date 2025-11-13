National Pension Service Has $237.37 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.26% of Duke Energy worth $237,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 7,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

