Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Sold by M&G PLC

M&G PLC lowered its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned about 0.22% of Oshkosh worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $349,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 929.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $124.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

