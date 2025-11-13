National Pension Service Purchases 188,762 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,762 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.29% of PayPal worth $208,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 868,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

