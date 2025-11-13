National Pension Service Sells 264,206 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264,206 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of Ecolab worth $158,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,563,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ecolab by 119.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,036,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,671,000 after buying an additional 1,109,585 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27,677.8% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,520,000 after buying an additional 996,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,411,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,188,736,000 after buying an additional 261,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 834,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,450,000 after acquiring an additional 251,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $261.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.