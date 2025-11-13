Energy Transfer LP $ET Position Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 335,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4,992.5% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 106.40%.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

