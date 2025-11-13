AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 833,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,256,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 14.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $89.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

