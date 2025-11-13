Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cencora by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,599,000 after acquiring an additional 363,402 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cencora by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cencora by 42.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,890,000 after purchasing an additional 154,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Stock Down 0.4%
NYSE:COR opened at $363.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $366.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.12.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
