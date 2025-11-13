Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Stake Lessened by M&G PLC

M&G PLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $12,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.6%

STLD opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $164.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.