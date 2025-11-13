National Pension Service Acquires 360,392 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,392 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.34% of Cencora worth $198,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cencora by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,599,000 after buying an additional 363,402 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cencora by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,890,000 after acquiring an additional 154,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $363.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.12. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.92 and a fifty-two week high of $366.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

