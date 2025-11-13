Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by M&G PLC

M&G PLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

