Tobam Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Tobam decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

