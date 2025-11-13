Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $15.71 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $115.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $15.71 or 0.00015263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,957.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.00514633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.56 or 0.00492982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.44 or 0.00378251 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,306,773 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

