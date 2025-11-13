ArbDoge AI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.28 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One ArbDoge AI token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $3.28 million and $3.48 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ArbDoge AI

ArbDoge AI’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official website is arbdoge.ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai.

Buying and Selling ArbDoge AI

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,000 with 174,455,896,934,211,000 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,116,757.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

