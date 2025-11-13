Analyzing CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) and Its Competitors

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,292.28% -485.75% -18.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.46 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $4.07 billion -$160.68 million -1.03

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CSLM Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSLM Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 2 1 2.60 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 568 1468 2258 66 2.42

CSLM Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 231.40%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential downside of 2.27%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 3.50, indicating that their average stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

