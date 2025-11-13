Analyzing Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deswell Industries and Orbit International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orbit International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Deswell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Deswell Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orbit International pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Deswell Industries and Orbit International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $67.61 million 0.84 $11.14 million $0.48 7.40 Orbit International $29.90 million 0.54 -$650,000.00 ($0.95) -4.79

Deswell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deswell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Deswell Industries and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A Orbit International -11.59% -19.05% -13.10%

Summary

Deswell Industries beats Orbit International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deswell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue audio mixers, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, wired and wireless audio streaming products, and headphones; printed circuit board assemblies; and medical products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

About Orbit International

(Get Free Report)

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules, military simulation and training bezels, electronic control assemblies, and multi-function displays design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.