Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,362,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,226,000 after buying an additional 56,445 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $659.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $668.04 and a 200 day moving average of $706.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

