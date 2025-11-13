FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hallador Energy Lifted by B. Riley

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hallador Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.92 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hallador Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $977.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 234,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. This represents a 9.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 372,062 shares of company stock worth $7,232,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Hallador Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 294.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

