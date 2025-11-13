KBC Group NV Has $45.95 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

KBC Group NV grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $713.56 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $735.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

