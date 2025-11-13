Stifel Canada Issues Pessimistic Estimate for LAR Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE LAR opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $681.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.