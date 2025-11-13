FY2025 EPS Estimates for InflaRx Reduced by HC Wainwright

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for InflaRx in a report released on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for InflaRx’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFRX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

InflaRx Price Performance

InflaRx stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.38. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

