FY2025 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Boosted by Analyst

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.66). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.40 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 237,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 104,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

