Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Atmos Energy worth $48,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after buying an additional 294,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,659,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 444,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 215,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $177.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $754.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.