KBC Group NV Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,867 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $51,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,458 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,514 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,619,000 after buying an additional 254,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $301.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

