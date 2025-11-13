KBC Group NV Sells 2,928 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

KBC Group NV cut its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Allstate worth $43,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.13.

Shares of ALL opened at $209.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

