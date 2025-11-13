KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635,978 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $56,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $52.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

