HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MNMD Earnings

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.78). The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Lifesci Capital raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.57. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26).

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,797 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $252,036.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,698.36. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $75,268.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,625 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,206.25. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $437,491 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5,593.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.