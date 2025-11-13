MAIA Biotechnology FY2025 EPS Reduced by Diamond Equity

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for MAIA Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for MAIA Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.
MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 4.5%
MAIA opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. MAIA Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.01.
About MAIA Biotechnology
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
