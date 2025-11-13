Microvast FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Microvast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Microvast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Microvast’s FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Microvast had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 28.81%.The business had revenue of $123.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. Microvast has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Microvast Trading Down 10.0%
Shares of MVST stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
