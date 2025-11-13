Microvast FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Microvast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Microvast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Microvast’s FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Microvast had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 28.81%.The business had revenue of $123.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. Microvast has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Microvast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVST

Microvast Trading Down 10.0%

Shares of MVST stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.