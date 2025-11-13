Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for OII FY2025 Earnings

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Oceaneering International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE OII opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 916.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 1,227,950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,345,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,202,000 after purchasing an additional 799,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $11,993,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $10,901,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 94.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 371,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,109.24. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.
